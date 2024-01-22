The York University Lions announced Monday that 2019 Grey Cup champion Dexter Janke has been named the 12th head coach in football program history.

Janke, 31, spent four seasons (2010-13) with the Saskatchewan Huskies of Canada West. Following his U SPORTS career, he was drafted with the 44th overall pick by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2015 CFL Draft.

Janke spent three seasons with the Stampeders (2015-17) before signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

"This is a really exciting time," said Janke in a statement. "We have a great opportunity to reset the standard, come together as a group and bring a lot of pride and excitement to this program.

"I have a personal connection to this program with my younger brother (Jacob; 2015-19) playing here. Being able to see the opportunities he had while he was here that have developed him into who he is today is something I hold true to my heart."

Upon the end of his playing career in 2019, he was named the secondary coach and special teams coordinator for the 2020 season. The following season, he added the role of defensive coordinator to his responsibilities. Janke then added the role of assistant head coach to his portfolio for the 2022 campaign, before, in November 2022, being named head coach and assistant general manager, while continuing to fulfill the position of defensive and special teams coordinator.

The Edmonton, Alta., native has spent the last four years in various roles with the Westshore Rebels of the British Columbia Football Conference.

"I could not be more excited than to announce Dexter Janke as the next head football coach of the York Lions," said York director of athletics Alex Dominato in a statement. "He is a proven winner and leader as a student-athlete, professional player and head coach. His ability to bring everyone along for the journey was evident and special to all of our stakeholders.

"He captivates every room he enters, and is a special leader that will guide our program, campus and community to levels it has not been to in many years."