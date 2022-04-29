As standard part of the process regarding CBA negotiations, the CFLPA has requested a mandate from their membership to go on strike, according to TSN CFL Insider Farhan Lalji.

Lalji says this news does not mean the CFLPA is going on strike, rather a standard part of the process.

Thus far all the major items have been discussed between the two sides, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

The @CFL submitted a proposal re roster composition (aka ratio).

The PA has submitted a proposal regarding guaranteed contracts… @CFLonTSN …2/3 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 30, 2022

To reiterate, this does not mean the @CFLPA is going on strike. This is just a standard part of the process which has also happened during previous CBA negotiations. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 30, 2022

The ballots for the strike vote went out on Friday with results expected to be known over the weekend.

The CFL and CFLPA have already discussed some major issues including salary cap and monetary issues, but there is still plenty of work to be done, according to Lalji. The CFL has submitted a proposal regarding roster composition while the CFLPA has submitted a proposal regarding guaranteed contracts.

The 2022 CFL season is scheduled to get underway on June 9.