Executive director of the Canadian Football League Players' Association Brian Ramsay and president of the CFLPA Solomon Elimimian released statements Wednesday regarding the news of the CFL holding talks with the XFL to explore opportunities for alignment.

"The CFL informed us this morning of formal talks they are having with the XFL," Ramsay said. "Our primary focus remains on working with the CFL and provincial governments to return to work for the 2021 CFL season.

"Our commitment is to exhaust all solutions to get back to our jobs on the football field. The growth of football is something we support as our members earn their living playing this great game."

"We understand that the CFL and its ownership groups are tasked with the sustainability of this league," Elimimian said. "We are looking forward to discussing the possibilities of innovations and growth to the game of Canadian Football. Most importantly our focus remains a 2021 season."