The NCAA football season kicks off this week with a quintet of games on the TSN docket, including the return to action of the No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide and a matchup between two CFP contenders when No.6 Washington takes on No.9 Auburn at a neutral site game in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at what’s on the slate for this week:

Northwestern Wildcats (Last season: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten play) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Last season: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten play) – Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2 – Longtime NFL quarterback Jeff Brohm looks to take another step forward with Purdue this season after the Boilermakers were surprisingly competitive in his first year as head coach in West Lafayette, Ind., winning seven games for the first time in six years. Much of that improvement was due to a vastly better defence, with the Boilermakers going from conceding an average of just over 38 points a game in 2016 to just over 19 last season. There is reason to believe that the defence will take a step back this season with the departures of a number of key seniors, but that should be mitigated by a more experienced offence with most of its major pieces returning.

Their West Division rivals Northwestern are currently in the midst of their best run of success in two decades under Pat Fitzgerald, winning 10 games twice in the last three years. But the Wildcats face a difficult schedule in 2018, including Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back games to close out September and open October and then Wisconsin and Notre Dame in back-to-back games at the end of October and beginning of November. Slow starts have doomed the Wildcats in the past and if they’re looking at another double-digit win season, Northwestern will have to hit the ground running with winnable games to start the season against Purdue, Duke and Akron.

With a championship-calibre Wisconsin Badgers,a very good Iowa Hawkeyes and a resurgent Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten West, Northwestern and Purdue are in tough, so a win in their opener could be vital for both teams.

Ole Miss Rebels (Last season: 6-6 overall, 3-5 in SEC play) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Last season: 6-6 overall, 3-6 in Big 12 play) – Saturday at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT on TSN2 – Two teams who had a devil of a time within their respective conferences, but played well in their out-of-conference schedules, meet in Week 1 in Lubbock.

Matt Luke, an offensive lineman for the Rebels in his playing days, did an admirable job steadying the ship in Oxford a season ago in the wake of the Hugh Freeze scandal, including going 3-1 down the stretch and taking down a ranked Mississippi State team. Luke was forced into using Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback when Shea Patterson went down with injury midway through the year, but the transition to Ta’amu is now permanent with Patterson’s transfer to Michigan. One of his most potent weapons in wideout Van Jefferson is also gone, yet the receiving corps remains a strength for the Rebels, led by A.J. Brown. Again banned from bowl competition, this season appears to be a tablesetter for what’s to come for the Rebels down the road and that could be with or without Luke. Still, they should be a competitive matchup for Kliff Kingsbury’s Red Raiders.

Tech offers a very similar Air Raid offence to the Rebels’ with McLane Carter seemingly winning the quarterback battle, at least for now, and likely getting the start against Ole Miss. Unlike the Rebels, though, there is a whole lot of inexperience among the offence, especially at skill positions, with its rushing (Justin Stockton) and receiving (Keke Coutee) leaders from a year ago off to the NFL. Tre King did put up more than 600 yards rushing a year ago and will have the chance to get most of Stockton’s carries.

As popular as Kingsbury is, with his teams always featuring crowd-pleasing offences, patience is beginning to wear thin among Red Raiders fans and the pressure is on. In his first year with Tech in 2013, Kingsbury won eight games and the future seemed bright, but he hasn’t been able to match that since and has averaged only 5.5 wins a season (30-33 overall) over his five years at the helm. Considering the depth at the top of the Big 12, the chances of eight wins or more seems unlikely.

While the Rebels and Red Raiders could struggle this season, this Week 1 matchup promises to be a shootout. If you’re looking for an offence-heavy game, this could be one of the weekend’s best.

No. 6 Washington Huskies (Last season: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12 play) vs. No. 9 Auburn Tigers (Last season: 10-3 overall, 7-1 in SEC play) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on TSN2 – Sure, it’s way too early to talk about the College Football Playoffs, but this game could have implications down the road with both the Chris Peterson’s Huskies and and Gus Malzahn’s Tigers harbouring title aspirations. It’s also a battle of quarterbacks who could be in Heisman contention.

In a battle of star pivots, Jarrett Stidham meets Jake Browning. Stidham enters his sophomore year with greater expectations on his shoulders and a lot of room to grow. Last season, Stidham was a revelation, throwing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns (to six picks) on 246-for-370 passing and a 66.5 completion rate as the Tigers reached the SEC Championship game where they would eventually fall to Georgia. If there is something in particular that limits Stidham needs to improve upon, it’s his tendency to get nervous under pressure. No quarterback likes to get hit, but Stidham can seize up when one is on the horizon. There’s also the issue of a stout Huskies defence that allowed the fewest points and yards in the Pac-12 last season.

As for Browning, the Huskies believe that he and running back Myles Gaskin can lead their team to their first national title since 1991. Where Stidham is fazed under the rush, Browning thrives. His impressive durability helps outweigh the limitations of his arm. Gaskin, who many tipped to enter the draft last spring, is equally adept as a backfield receiver as he is a pure runner. Gaskin finished with 1,380 yards rushing last season and 21 touchdowns, adding 232 yards receiving and another three TDs. It was the third-straight season for Gaskin with at least 1,300 rushing yards. If this dynamic duo can thrive, the Huskies should emerge as the Pac-12’s best.

A couple of odd stats that could have some bearing: The Tigers are 5-0 at neutral sites against Pac-12 teams, while the Huskies have struggled mightily against the SEC, posting a 2-11 record against current members.

Cincinnati Bearcats (Last season: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in AAC play) vs. UCLA Bruins (Last season: 6-7 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12 play) – Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2 – The Chip Kelly era begins for the Bruins with a visit from the Bearcats and hopeful, but tempered expectations for the new season. This is not the 10-3 Oregon team that Kelly took over in 2009 to make them perennial title contenders. More work will need to be done here.

With Josh Rosen now an Arizona Cardinal, there’s an open spot at starting QB and Kelly still doesn’t appear to have his man. There remains a pretty good chance that more than one pivot will take the field on Saturday. Devon Moder is the incumbent; Wilton Speight transferred over from Michigan and four-star recruit Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears to be the exact type of mobile QB that should thrive in a Kelly offence. Though the receiving corps is talented, an inexperienced line means that the offence for the Bruins remains in flux, but has a high ceiling. On the other side of the ball, a scheme change to Kelly’s favoured 3-4 means the defence is also in transition.

It could be a long season in Cincinnati for Luke Fickell in his second year at the helm of the Bearcats. While many of his skill players return, including promising running back Gerrid Doaks, like UCLA, there is a young and inexperienced line in front of senior quarterback Hayden Moore. On defence, the Bearcats must improve on their mark of allowing nearly 32 points a game. With UCF, Temple and South Florida likely to be considerably better than the rest of the East Division, aiming for six wins might be a realistic aspiration for the Bearcats.

This is the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide (Last season: 10-1 overall, 7-1 in SEC play) vs. Louisville Cardinals (Last season: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in ACC play) – Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN3 – A sobering statistic for Bobby Petrino and the Cardinals as they open up play against the national champions: ‘Bama has a 73-game winning streak against unranked FBS opposition and Nick Saban’s teams are 11-0 in openers. So it will take a Herculean effort from the Cards in Orlando to avoid becoming part of this trivia.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but ‘Bama is the favourite for another national title. Both quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and the title game hero Tua Tagovailoa, return as do running back Damien Harris and most of the offensive line. Bo Scarborough is a loss in the backfield, but not an irreplaceable one. Only the absence of Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, will hurt badly when it comes to the offence. Hopes are high that Jerry Jeudy can emerge as an effective number-one receiving option.

Things are a little less certain on defence with the departures of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, tackle Daron Payne and linebacker Rashaan Evans all in the first round last May and season-ending injuries to starting OLB Terrell Lewis and then his replacement Christopher Allen. An injured linebacker corps was something Saban dealt with last season, but there was depth a year ago where there isn’t now. Still, be prepared to see the Crimson Tide in the CFP yet again this winter.

As for the Cards, they begin the post-Lamar Jackson era with the aptly named Jawon Pass at QB, who decided to pass on an offer from ‘Bama to go to Louisville. While Pass can move, he isn’t nearly the runner that the 2016 Heisman winner was, but his accuracy and coolness in the pocket and a deep crew of receivers bodes well for this offence and the Cards in general because there are quite a few question marks on the other side of the ball.

These two teams last met in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl with the Cardinals winning in a 34-7 rout, but ‘Bama is 2-1 all-time against Louisville.