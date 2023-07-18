The Toronto Argonauts are not willing the rest on their laurels this season.

Toronto surprised the football world last year by defeating the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 2022 Grey Cup.

The team wants to prove that win wasn't a fluke, setting a tone at the start of training camp to make sure there was no semblance of a Grey Cup hangover.

"It was addressed on Day 1 that we're not talking about it anymore," starting quarterback Chad Kelly told TSN1050's Overdrive on Monday. "We don't want to see anyone wearing anything about it [either]. It's good for guys to understand that we're the champs, but every day you've got to come in and work even harder."

Kelly was the backup to McLeod Bethel-Thompson during the Argonauts' Grey Cup run last season and is now looking to prove that he is a star in his own right in the CFL.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback has done all the right things so far, throwing for 1,102 yards with 71 completions and five touchdowns to lead the Argonauts to a 4-0 record. Toronto is the only undefeated club in the league.

"It's very hard to win in this league, and to be 4-0 is even hard and it will keep on getting harder," said Kelly. "It's definitely an experience that not many people get to feel. Everybody is still happy, but we're all on edge."

Kelly credits the coaching staff for helping him adjust to the CFL and making sure he is being put in a position to succeed throughout the season.

"There was a point in time at camp where [the coaches] really slowed things down and got us in a formation and put a [defensive] formation [in front of us]," explained Kelly. They then said 'This is exactly what a defence can do, they can bring these two guys from here, they can bring these two guys from there. That's all you need to really pay attention two because we know you have the arm and the talent to know what's going on and hone in on seeing the extra guy.'

"The coaches [also] make the offence to my liking, to make it for exactly what I do best. I have some input every week on what I like and what I would like to see. I think it's a combination of everybody gelling together at the right time."

The Argonauts will be travelling down the Queen Elizabeth Way on Friday to take on the rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats for their Week 7 matchup.

Hamilton sits tied for second in the East Division with the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks with a 2-3 record and are coming off a 37-29 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Kelly understands the nature of the rivalry between the two clubs and knows that his Argonauts are going to have a fight on their hands.

"It's going to be a dog fight. Any time it's a conference game it's going to be a dog fight," said Kelly. "We got to make sure we bring intensity and be physical in all three phases of the game. Our defence is going to have a tough time because [the Tiger-Cats] has a lot of explosive people. [For us offensively] we know their back end is an aggressive bunch and they're defensive line is one of a kind. We're just going to be ready for whatever they throw at us."

The two clubs previously played each other on June 18 where the Argonauts defeated the Tiger-Cats 32-14 to open their season at BMO Field.

Kelly threw for 238 yards with 14 completions and three rushing touchdowns to star in the game.

Kelly expects that the second meeting between the two teams won't be so easy.

"We know the second time is always going to be harder than the first," explained Kelly. " They're [going to be] more comfortable with what we do and what we run. We're going to get their best shot. A lot of the guys are excited to get the opportunity to go into a hostile environment and prove to them who we are."