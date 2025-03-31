Chalk Madness continued in the men’s tournament over the weekend as the favourites went 12-0 straight up in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for the first time ever.

The four No. 1 seeds and the top four choices to win the title pre-tournament have all advanced to the Final Four.

All No. 1 seeds were +1800 to reach the Final Four when the tournament started.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Winner Team Pre-Tournament Odds Current Odds Duke +280 +105 Florida +360 +270 Houston +600 +400 Auburn +550 +500

*Top 4 choices to win championship pre-tournament

Per the FanDuel traders, Duke is the most popular pick to win the title with 30.53 per cent of the handle.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Champion Splits Team Handle Split Duke 30.53 per cent Florida 14 per cent Houston 7 per cent Auburn 6 per cent



The betting favourites have won 14 straight tournament games overall, dating back to the second round. Since the start of the second round, favourites of 3+ points are 26-2 straight up. Duke and Florida are the favourites to reach the NCAA men’s basketball championship this morning.

NCAA March Madness Final Four on TSN



Florida -2.5 vs Auburn; O/U 160.5

Duke -4.5 vs Houston; O/U 136.5



The betting favourites are 40-12 straight up and 33-27 against the spread in the tournament. The under has gone 34-26 based on the closing number at FanDuel.



March Madness Betting Results



Favourites Straight Up: 48-12

Favourites ATS: 33-27

Over/Under: 26-34

Arkansas beat St. John’s as a +235 underdog in the second round. That upset matched the McNeese State win over Clemson in the first round as the biggest upsets of the tournament.



NCAA Men’s Tournament Notable Upsets



2R Arkansas over St. John’s 75-66 +235

1R McNeese State over Clemson 69-67 +235

1R Drake over Missouri 67-57 +200

2R Mississippi over Iowa State 91-78 +200