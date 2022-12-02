Heading into this weekend No 1. Georgia and No.2 Michigan are in the playoffs win or lose.

That is likely the case for No.3 TCU as well, but they will not have a walk in the park against 10th ranked Kansas State.

TCU is -2.5 in the game, but K -State had a 28-10 lead on the Horned Frogs in their October matchup, before losing both Quarterbacks to injury mid game and blowing the lead with a third stringer in.

If the Wildcats can win by a large margin like that, TCU might be sweating come Tuesday, but barring a blowout loss, their playoff spot should be secured.

However, that is not the case for No.4 USC. They get a chance to avenge their lone loss against No.11 Utah.

The Trojans are -3 in that game and with a win they are in. With a loss, my guess would be they get jumped by No.5 Ohio State.

This Pac 12 Championship game on Friday night is the most important game of the weekend with the biggest stakes on the line.

Here are my best bets for the weekend.

Pac 12 Championship

No.11 Utah Utes @ No. 4 USC Trojans

Spread: USC -2.5

Total: 69

As mentioned above, this is likely a must win game for the Trojans to get in the playoffs.

USC QB Caleb Williams has locked up the Heisman trophy and there would be no bigger statement than finishing with a playoff berth and conference championship.

The lone Trojans loss came at Utah, with The Utes going for a two-point conversion for the win in the last minute of the game.

This game will be played in Vegas, so it eliminates any home field advantage.

No team took bigger advantage this season of both the NIL and the transfer portal than USC.

They not only brought in Williams, but also their leading rusher and receiver.

That receiver is Jordan Addison who went for over 100 yards in their last meeting and looks to be back to full strength after missing a few games due to injury.

I think the Trojans are clicking right now and Addison is a big part of it that. I’m going to take USC here along with the Addison over receiving yards.

If you want, you can same pair these together in a same game parlay for the price of +232 on Fanduel.

The Picks: USC -2.5 and Jordan Addison over 86.5

Mountain West Championship

Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos

Spread: Boise State -3.5

Total: 54

While the battle for the Mountain West Championship might not be the most how profile of the games on conference championship weekend, that does not mean there is not value when it comes to wagering.

Unlike most conference championships, this will be a true home game for Boise and will be played on the blue turf.

However, I really like Fresno State here.

The Bulldogs lost 40-20 the last times these two teams met, but that was with Fresno QB Jake Haener out with an injury.

As the spread indicates, this is a completely different game with Haener back and healthy. In fact, the only two losses the Bulldogs has this season with Haener healthy were to ranked Pac 12 opponents in USC and Oregon State.

Fresno State has reached 30 points in 5 straight games since his return from injury and he is the best player in this game.

I would probably take Fresno in a pickem and think they win outright so why not take the 3.5 points?

This is my best bet of the weekend.

The Pick: Fresno State +3.5