Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will not play in Game 2 vs. the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Quebec Native Nicolas Roy will take his spot on the top line between Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.

Ex-Knight Jon Merrill returns for Habs; Alexander Romanov is out ... Jeff Petry remains out



Patrick Brown will draw into the lineup for the Golden Knights.