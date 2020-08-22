COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Maikel Chang scored his first MLS goal, added his first two assists and Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado goalkeeper William Yarborough charged an entry by Salt Lake's Justin Meram but couldn't control it and the ball rolled to Chang who tapped in a left-footer from the centre of the area to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

RSL's Aaron Herrera scored an own goal to give the Rapids (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 38th.

Meram spun to evade a defender on the left side and then played a low cross to Damir Kreilach, who ripped a rising first-timer into the right corner to tie it in the 57th minute.

Chang assisted on goals by Corey Baird in the 85th and Meram in the 89th to cap the scoring.

Salt Lake (2-1-3) has won five straight against the Rapids, the longest such streak in the history of the Rocky Mountain Cup.