The Los Angeles Chargers have run out of patience with kicker Caleb Sturgis.

The Chargers cut Sturgis on Monday, one day after he missed two extra point attempts and a field goal in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday, Sturgis became the first player with a missed PAT and field goal in three straight games since 1979. The Chargers edged the Seahawks 25-17, breaking up a pass to the endzone on the game's final play.

Sturgis is 9 for 13 on field goals this season and has converted nine of 15 extra point attempts.

The team signed Michael Badgley from the practice squad to replace Sturgis. He was three-for-three on field goal attempts in two games with the Chargers earlier this season.