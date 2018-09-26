1h ago
Chargers DE Bosa out until November at least
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa told reporters he will be out at least until the team's bye week this season, which comes in late October in Week 8.
Bosa, who is recovering from a bone bruise in his left foot, said he got his calf off this week and is in a walking boot now. Bosa said he still has instability in the tendon of his foot.
Bosa suffered the injury during a training camp practice in early August.
The 23-year-old Bosa finished with 12.5 sacks last season, so far his only full season in his early career.