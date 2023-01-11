Chargers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream NFL playoffs Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday with the No.5 seed Los Angeles Chargers taking on the No. 4 seed Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC matchup.

After going 2-6 to start the season, the Jaguars roared back to finish with a 9-8 record to narrowly beat out the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South division title and land the franchise's first playoff appearance in five seasons.

The Jaguars are led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence who had 4,113 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games this season.

You can watch the Chargers vs. Jaguars LIVE Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Jacksonville will be hosting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers who finished with a 10-7 record for second in the AFC West.

Herbert, 24, finished second in the NFL with 4,739 passing yards and 477 completions, while throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 starts.

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars

You can watch Chargers vs. Jaguars and every NFL playoff game LIVE on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14

Main Coverage: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Chargers: -126

Jaguars: +108

View the latest odds here