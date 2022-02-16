Hamelin finishes Olympic career as one of Canada's most decorated athletes

With Wednesday morning's 5,000-metre relay gold medal in his final Olympic race, speed skater Charles Hamelin became one of Canada's most decorated athletes.

His six Olympic medals tie with with sprinter Andre De Grasse for the most medals by a Canadian male. Six medals also ties him with Cindy Klassen for the most medals by a Canadian Winter Olympian.

With four gold medals, Hamelin ties Hayley Wickenheiser, Caroline Ouellette, and Jayna Hefford for most golds at either a summer or winter Olympics.

Two of Hamelin's gold medals came at the 2010 Games in Vancouver with wins in the 500-metre and 5,000-metre relay. His third gold came at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, in the 1,500-metre event.

Hamelin's first medal, a silver, came in the 5,000-metre relay in 2006, while he earned his one bronze medal in the 5,000-metre relay at the 2018 games in PyeongChang.

Hamelin is expected to retire from speed skating following the short track World Championships to be held in Montreal this March.