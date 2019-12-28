Hudon scores twice in Rocket's rout over the Marlies

LAVAL, Que. — Charles Hudon scored one of his two goals during a three-goal outburst by Laval in the second period, as the Rocket secured a convincing 6-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Yannick Veilleux added a goal and an assist, while Karl Alzner recorded a couple helpers for Laval (16-4-4) — the AHL affiliate for the Montreal Canadiens.

Xavier Ouellet, Ralph Cuddemi and Jake Evans were the others to find the scoresheet for the Rocket.

Teemu Kivihalme replied for the Marlies (19-9-3) — the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joseph Woll turned aside 18-of-23 shots before being pulled roght before the midway mark of the second period. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced in relief.

Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in victory.

Laval failed to score on its only power-play opportunity of the game, while Toronto went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.