1h ago
Oliveira submits Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia
Charles Oliveira earned a third-round, submission victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia on Saturday. Canadians Randa Markos and John Makdessi both suffered losses at the card that was held at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil with no fans in attendance due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
Ribas bests Canadian Markos via unanimous decision
Charles Oliveira earned a third-round, submission victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia on Saturday. Canadians Randa Markos and John Makdessi both suffered losses at the card that was held at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil with no fans in attendance due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Here is TSN.ca's running blog of Saturday's event
Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee in the third round to win the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira.
First round in the books, good moments from both fighters.
Main event time in Brazil as Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the marquee bout of the evening.
Burns drops Maia and then pounds him out for the first round TKO victory.
The co-main event is next as Demian Maia meets Gilbert Burns.
A FINISH!!!! Renato Moicano gets a submission victory over Damir Hadzovic in 44 seconds.
Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira has tied the record for consecutive decisions at nine.
Up next in Brazil, Renato Moicano faces Damir Hadzovic.
Krylov earns a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2) victory over Johnny Walker.
Walker and Krylov are throwing heavy at each other.
Johnny Walker faces Nikita Krylov, after eight straight decisions will we see our first finish in this exciting matchup?
Makdessi falls to Trinaldo via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Rani Yahya's comments after his draw against Enrique Barzola
The main card is underway with Canadian John Makdessi facing Francisco Trinaldo.
Canadian John Makdessi kicks off the main card on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at the top of the hour.
Unanimous decision (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2) victory for Brandon Moreno over Jussier Formiga to close the Prelims.
High action in the third round.
Jussier Formiga faces Brandon Moreno in the featured prelim bout next in Brazil.
Markos fought to the final horn, but she falls via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2) to Amanda Ribas.
Markos will have to dig deep as the fight heads into the third round.
Canadian Randa Markos is ready to go.
Canadian Randa Markos continues to prepare for her fight in Brazil.
Zaleski dos Santos walks away with the unanimous decision (29-28 x3) victory over Kunchenko.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is fighting Alexey Kunchenko next at Fight Night Brazil
After a hard fought battle, Rani Yahya and Enrique Barzola ends in a majority draw. ( 29-28 (Barzola), 28-28 x2)
Up next in Brazil, Rani Yahya is up against Enrique Barzola.
Here are Bea Malecki's post-fight comments after her victory.
Maryna Moroz was busted open with a knee in the final round, but earns a unanimous decision (29-28 x3) victory over Mayra Bueno Silva.
Moroz up big in strikes heading into the third round.
How about a spinning back elbow from Silva? Yes please.
Maryna Moroz and Mayra Bueno Silva are up next in Brazil.
David Dvorak earns a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Bruno Silva.
Silva landed the biggest blow of the opening round with this front kick right on the button.
Flyweights Bruno Silva and David Dvorak are in the Octagon next.
Bea Malecki remains undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Veronica Macedo in the opening bout in Brazil.
Bea Malecki trying to take control of Veronica Macedo as they battle into the third round.
Canadian Randa Markos is getting her hands wrapped, she'll face Amanda Ribas on the Prelim card.
The opening bout of the card will see Veronica Macedo face Bea Malecki in the bantamweight division.
Main Card
Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira (W SUB R3 - :28)
Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns (W TKO R1 - 2:34)
Renato Moicano (W SUB R1-:44) vs. Damir Hadzovic
Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2)
Francisco Trinaldo (W - UD 30-27 x2, 29-28) vs. John Makdessi
Prelims
Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2)
Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas (W- UD 30-26, 30-25 x2)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (W-UD 29-28 x3) vs. Alexey Kunchenko
Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola (Majority Draw - 29-28 (Barzola), 28-28 x2)
Maryna Moroz (W-UD 29-28 x3) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak (W-UD: 29-28 x3)
Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki (W-UD: 29-28 x3)