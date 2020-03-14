Oliveira submits Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia

Charles Oliveira earned a third-round, submission victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia on Saturday. Canadians Randa Markos and John Makdessi both suffered losses at the card that was held at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil with no fans in attendance due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Here is TSN.ca's running blog of Saturday's event

Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee in the third round to win the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira scores the tap early in round 3.



Another incredible submission for Oliveira. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 15, 2020

First round in the books, good moments from both fighters.

10-9 Lee



Lee utilizing a Felder-esque strategy and his strength has been a huge equalizer. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 15, 2020

Main event time in Brazil as Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the marquee bout of the evening.

Burns drops Maia and then pounds him out for the first round TKO victory.

WHAT A HOOK FROM BURNS! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

The co-main event is next as Demian Maia meets Gilbert Burns.

A FINISH!!!! Renato Moicano gets a submission victory over Damir Hadzovic in 44 seconds.

Renato Moicano ends the decision streak with a submission victory at 0:45 of the first round. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira has tied the record for consecutive decisions at nine.

A ninth straight decision at #UFCBrasilia just tied the record for the most straight decisions on a card in UFC history (UFC Fight Night in Hamburg on July 22, 2018 also had nine) and sets the record for the most straight decisions to open a card. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Up next in Brazil, Renato Moicano faces Damir Hadzovic.

Krylov earns a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2) victory over Johnny Walker.

Walker and Krylov are throwing heavy at each other.

Johnny Walker faces Nikita Krylov, after eight straight decisions will we see our first finish in this exciting matchup?

And with that, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov is next. They have a combined two fights that have gone to a decision in 53 combined fights. https://t.co/pd1zdoF8hU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Makdessi falls to Trinaldo via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Rani Yahya's comments after his draw against Enrique Barzola

Rani Yahya appears to be contemplating retirement following his draw earlier pic.twitter.com/NpCqVdqkob — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

The main card is underway with Canadian John Makdessi facing Francisco Trinaldo.

Canadian John Makdessi kicks off the main card on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at the top of the hour.

Unanimous decision (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2) victory for Brandon Moreno over Jussier Formiga to close the Prelims.

High action in the third round.

Formiga averages 20.7 significant strikes landed per 3 rounds at flyweight and is 9-5 in his UFC career.



Sorcery. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Jussier Formiga faces Brandon Moreno in the featured prelim bout next in Brazil.

Markos fought to the final horn, but she falls via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2) to Amanda Ribas.

Markos will have to dig deep as the fight heads into the third round.

Unofficial significant striking stats after two rounds:



Ribas: 57/123

Markos: 39/71 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Canadian Randa Markos is ready to go.

Canadian Randa Markos continues to prepare for her fight in Brazil.

Zaleski dos Santos walks away with the unanimous decision (29-28 x3) victory over Kunchenko.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is fighting Alexey Kunchenko next at Fight Night Brazil

After a hard fought battle, Rani Yahya and Enrique Barzola ends in a majority draw. ( 29-28 (Barzola), 28-28 x2)

I have this fight 28-28



Second round was close and the third round I believe was a clear 10-8. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Up next in Brazil, Rani Yahya is up against Enrique Barzola.

Here are Bea Malecki's post-fight comments after her victory.

Bea Malecki on why she was smiling during her win over Veronica Macedo pic.twitter.com/tjPHw2kSHM — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Maryna Moroz was busted open with a knee in the final round, but earns a unanimous decision (29-28 x3) victory over Mayra Bueno Silva.

Moroz up big in strikes heading into the third round.

Big significant striking discrepancy (unofficially) after two rounds.



Silva: 37/82

Moroz: 119/189 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

How about a spinning back elbow from Silva? Yes please.

Maryna Moroz and Mayra Bueno Silva are up next in Brazil.

David Dvorak earns a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Bruno Silva.

Unanimous decision for David Dvorak in his UFC debut! #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/sTdinmUWcT — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 14, 2020

Silva landed the biggest blow of the opening round with this front kick right on the button.

Silva lands a BIG kick to the chin! #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/s9ALtxOSIu — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 14, 2020

Flyweights Bruno Silva and David Dvorak are in the Octagon next.

Bea Malecki remains undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Veronica Macedo in the opening bout in Brazil.

Congrats to Veronica Macedo and @BeaMalecki, that's how u open a show ladies!!!!! #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/m94sAMZ0JZ — Dana White (@danawhite) March 14, 2020

Important to consider that the altitude in Brasilia is higher than Denver.



Without fans in attendance, a lot of the adrenaline that a fighter would gather from the crowd is non-existant. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Bea Malecki trying to take control of Veronica Macedo as they battle into the third round.

Macedo is running on empty. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Canadian Randa Markos is getting her hands wrapped, she'll face Amanda Ribas on the Prelim card.

The opening bout of the card will see Veronica Macedo face Bea Malecki in the bantamweight division.

FULL CARD

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira (W SUB R3 - :28)

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns (W TKO R1 - 2:34)

Renato Moicano (W SUB R1-:44) vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2)

Francisco Trinaldo (W - UD 30-27 x2, 29-28) vs. John Makdessi

Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno (W - UD 30-27, 29-28 x2)

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas (W- UD 30-26, 30-25 x2)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (W-UD 29-28 x3) vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola (Majority Draw - 29-28 (Barzola), 28-28 x2)

Maryna Moroz (W-UD 29-28 x3) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak (W-UD: 29-28 x3)

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki (W-UD: 29-28 x3)