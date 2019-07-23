TORONTO — Saskatchewan defensive lineman Charleston Hughes and receiver Shaq Evans and Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols are the CFL top performers for Week 6.

Hughes sacked Mike Reilly three times while adding two tackles for a loss, a career-high ten tackles and two forced fumbles as the Roughriders defeated the visiting B.C Lions on Saturday.

Evans recorded five catches for a personal-best 158 yards and a pivotal fourth-quarter touchdown in the game.

Nichols converted 25-of-29 passes (86.2 per cent), with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Blue Bombers routed the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 31-1 on Friday.