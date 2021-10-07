Blues G Lindgren, Bruins G Grosenick among players placed on waivers

St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren and Boston Bruins goaltender Troy Grosenick were among the players placed on waivers Thursday.

Lindgren, 27, has started 24 NHL games in his career, all with the Montreal Canadiens, posting a 10-12-2 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Lindgren signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues this offseason.

Grosenick, 32, played in two games with the Los Angeles Kings last season, going 1-1-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .922 save percentage. Grosenick signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins in July.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Troy Grosenick (BOS), Brian Lashoff (DET), Ryan Murphy (DET), Andrew Hammond (MIN), Kyle Rau (MIN), A.J. Greer (NJ), Louis Domingue (PIT), Sam Anas (STL), Charlie Lindgren (STL), Calle Rosen (STL), Steven Santini (STL) and Nathan Walker (STL). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 7, 2021

The full list of players placed on waiver Thursday is as follows: Troy Grosenick (BOS), Brian Lashoff (DET0, Ryan Murphy (DET), Andrew Hammond (MIN), Kyle Rau (MIN), A.J. Greer (NJ), Louis Domingue (PIT), Sam Anas (STL), Charlie Lindgren (STL), Calle Rosen (STL), Steven Santini (STL), and Nathan Walker (STL).