Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup for Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes after being placed in COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

McAvoy was forced to miss Game 4 -- a 5-2 Boston win -- after he was held out of practice on both Saturday and Monday. According to multiple reports, McAvoy took a private plane from Boston to Raleigh and arrived just before Tuesday's game.

The 24-year-old blueliner has two assists through his first three games in the series while averaging 25:15 of ice time a night.

The series currently sits tied at two games apiece with Game 6 going from TD Garden in Boston Thursday night.