The Charlotte Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward for their play-in game against the Indiana Pacers with a sprained foot.

The Hornets say Gordon Hayward (sprained foot) is out for Tuesday's play-in game at Indiana. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 17, 2021

In his first season with the Hornets, Hayward started 44 games and averaged 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

