The Charlotte Hornets are set to be without their leading scorer for the next several weeks.

Sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to undergo surgery on his left hand that will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks.

The 27-year-old Oubre tore a ligament in his left hand during the first week of the season and has played through it since.

In his eighth season out of Kansas and second with the Hornets, the New Orleans native appeared in 35 games this season and averaged a career-high 20.2 points on .421 shooting, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists over 32.6 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 15th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Oubre has also suited up for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.