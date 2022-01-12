PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gordon Hayward made his first nine shots and scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday night to snap a 16-game losing streak in the series.

The Hornets hadn’t beaten the 76ers since Nov. 2, 2016.

Hayward was 9 of 9 in first half -- that included four 3-pointers -- for 22 points. Terry Rozier added 22 points, and Miles Bridges had 21.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game for Philadelphia. The 76ers had won seven in a row.

CELTICS 119, PACERS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 33 and Boston beat Indiana.

Boston snapped a six-game road losing streak, beating Indiana for the second time in three days and the fourth straight time.

Myles Turner had 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost two in a row and eight of nine.

WIZARDS 112, MAGIC 106

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Washington beat Orlando.

Washington has won three in a row, and the Wizards won for a second consecutive night without star guard Bradley Beal, who was out because of health and safety protocols.

Cole Anthony had 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the NBA-worst Magic. They have lost 10 in a row.