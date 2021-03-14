Nate Darling made Nova Scotian basketball history on Saturday night.

The Bedford native became the first Nova Scotian to play in an NBA regular-season game in the Charlotte Hornets' 114-104 win over the shorthanded Toronto Raptors.

"There’s guys turning up everywhere, it's good to see," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who's also the head coach of Canada's national team. "The depth of talent continues to show up all over the place."

Darling missed on the one shot he took - a three-point attempt - in his four minutes on the floor.

The guard made history in his one year at Delaware, shooting a school record for three-pointers made with 107. He and fellow Nova Scotian Lindell Wigginton also played the Canadian team that won gold at the U19 FIBA World Cup in Cairo in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.