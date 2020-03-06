Anderson allows six runs, Pirates down Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Right-hander Chase Anderson allowed six runs in another lacklustre spring training start, and the Toronto Blue Jays fell 19-13 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Grapefruit Leauge play on Friday.

Anderson gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out a batter over his three-inning start.

The 32-year-old Anderson, acquired by Toronto in an off-season trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, allowed four runs over 2/3 innings in his last start, also against Pittsburgh, on Sunday.

T.J. Zeuch took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — in one inning of work while Ryan Dull allowed another six runs and didn't record an out.

Ruben Tejada and Jonathan Davis each hit three-run homers for Toronto while Joe Panik and Randal Grichuk added two-run shots.

Chris Archer started for Pittsburgh, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit and one walk over two frames. William Jerez earned the win with a clean inning of relief.

The Blue Jays open their regular season at home against the Boston Red Sox March 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.