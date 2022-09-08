University of Illinois running back Chase Brown sits atop the Fall Edition of the Canadian Football League's Central Scouting Bureau. The London, Ont., native headlines the list of the Top-20 eligible prospects for the 2023 CFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprised of CFL scouts, player personnel directors, and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

Brown, 22, has racked up 350 yards and two touchdowns over two games to start the 2022 NCAA season. He was named Week 0’s Big-Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 151 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in Illinois’ 38-6 win over Wyoming.

Brown surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season and has now rushed for 1,913 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns in 24 career games with Illinois.

The Fall prospect list includes:

Six defensive linemen

Six offensive linemen

Three defensive backs

Three wide receivers

One linebacker

One running back

Sixteen different schools are represented on the list, with 12 prospects representing the NCAA and eight from U SPORTS.

Chase Brown’s twin brother, Sydney, a defensive back also playing at Illinois, is No.3 on the Fall scouting list.

The University of British Columbia boasts three top-20 prospects (No. 8 Theo Benedet, No. 15 Giovanni Manu and No. 20 Lake Korte-Moore) while the University of Guelph is represented by No. 13 Clark Barnes and No. 16 Harrison Bagayog.



CFL Scouting Bureau Top-20 Prospects Rank Name Position School Hometown 1 Chase Brown RB Illinois London, Ont. 2 Dontae Bull OL Fresno State Victoria 3 Sydney Brown DB Illinois London, Ont. 4 Jared Wayne WR Pittsburgh Peterborough, Ont. 5 Nick Mardner WR Cincinnati Mississauga, Ont. 6 Lwal Uguak DL Texas Christian Mississauga, Ont. 7 Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan Bromont, Que. 8 Theo Benedet OL UBC North Vancouver, B.C. 9 Tavius Robinson DL Ole Miss Guelph, Ont. 10 Jonathan Sutherland DB Penn State Ottawa 11 Francis Bemiy DL Southern Utah Montreal 12 Gabe Wallace OL Buffalo Salmon Arm, B.C. 13 Clark Barnes WR Guelph Brampton, Ont. 14 Daniel Johnson OL Purdue London, Ont. 15 Giovanni Manu OL UBC Pitt Meadows, B.C. 16 Harrison Bagayogo DB Guelph Bois-des-Filion, Que. 17 Justin Sambu DL Maine Calgary 18 Jake Taylor LB Alberta Beaumont, Alta. 19 Reece Martin DL Mount Allison Moncton, N.B. 20 Lake Korte-Moore DL UBC Ottawa

Dontae Bull, OL, Fresno State



The No. 2 ranked prospect has started 27 of 35 games in five seasons at Fresno State. Last season, the team finished with the top offence in the Mountain West and was ranked No. 14 in the FBS. He was named to the Senior Bowl watch list.



Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois



The No. 3 prospect has recorded ten tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in two games.



In 41 career games, Brown has racked up 270 tackles (151 solo, 119 assisted), 14 deflected passes, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was named to the Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten second team and the Senior Bowl watch list.



Jared Wayne, WR, Pittsburgh



Wayne registered a career-high in receptions (47), receiving yards (658), and touchdowns (six) last season. The No. 4 ranked prospect had a strong start to the season, catching a team-high three passes for 89 yards in the season opener against West Virginia.



Nick Mardner, WR, Cincinnati



The second receiver in the top five, Mardner has caught 63 passes for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns in 34 career collegiate games. He spent his first three years with the University of Hawaii, finishing last season with 46 receptions for 913 yards and five touchdowns.



He transferred to Cincinnati for the 2022 season, catching a 35-yard touchdown pass in his first game.



Six of the nine first-round picks in the 2022 CFL Draft were listed in the Fall Edition of the 2021 Scouting Bureau list.