If snowstorms aren’t reason enough for you to stay home and watch football on Christmas Eve, we are here to provide more. There will be no shortage of action as TSN presents an NFL tripleheader on Saturday.

Starting with the red-hot Detroit Lions (7-7) visiting the Carolina Panthers (5-9) on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The Lions have won six straight games after starting 1-7 to keep their postseason dreams alive in the NFC. Not only is this a game with playoff implications for both teams – as the Panthers are just one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South – but it’s also a game filled with intriguing matchups.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams finally took the field last week after a torn ACL delayed his rookie season and will go against one of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Carolina’s sophomore Jaycee Horn, who also lost parts of his season last year due to injury before regaining his best form in 2022.

Another exciting matchup features two rookies in Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson going against Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu – young stars drafted by their home-state team who elevate their game with each passing week of their debut campaign.

The second matchup begins just as you finish wrapping up that last gift as the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) visit a stout San Francisco 49ers (10-4) team at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Taylor Heinicke’s squad will attempt to protect their seventh seed in the NFC by going against one of the best defences in the NFL, highlighted by linebacker Fred Warner. The former BYU defender will be tasked with stopping Washington’s strong running, which features the duo of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

Kyle Shanahan’s team is also hoping to continue its recent roll by unleashing mid-season acquisition running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie sensation Brock Purdy, who replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback and has yet to lose a game.

The productive unit will face one of the best defensive lines in the league, one that just got stronger with the return of former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young who hasn’t played since Week 9 of 2021 when he suffered a significant knee injury.

The third game features the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) facing the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to avoid their first losing season in 16 years together, all the while battling to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

The Raiders are also looking to do the same after winning four of their past five games to place themselves in the conversation for a playoff spot.

It’s a win or go home game for both teams and features two of the best pass rushers in the NFL in T.J. Watt of the Steelers and Maxx Crosby of the Raiders. If you enjoy hard-nosed grind-it-out football, you’re going to love this one.

TSN also has you covered when it comes to action from across the league, with NFL Red Zone kicking off at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.