Chase Young was not shy about who he thinks the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft is.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end spoke with Maria Taylor of ESPN via Instagram.

"Yes, definitely. I know I'm the best, definitely," he said, doubling down on a similar statement he made earlier in the year.

Young is projected by many to go either second or third overall in the draft behind former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who many expect the Cincinnati Bengals to take at No. 1. Washington owns the second selection while the Detroit Lions own the third pick in the draft, which is scheduled to be held virtually beginning on April 23.

Young had a stellar junior season at Ohio State, recording 16.5 sacks and 48 total tackles despite missing two games.

The 20-year-old is a native of Hyatsville, MD.