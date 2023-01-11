Roger Schmidt says Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez is over.

The Benfica manager considers any potential transfer for the 21-year-old Argentina midfielder to be "closed."

"I'm glad this question is closed and now we can focus on football again," the former PSV boss said after Fernandez scored in the team's Portuguese Cup victory over second-tier side Varzim on Tuesday. "It was very important for Enzo to return to play with his team and for Benfica. Rumours of proposals and opportunities, that's part of football."

Fernandez joined the Eagles from River Plate this past summer for a deal worth an initial €10 million. He made 14 appearances prior to his call-up to the Albiceleste squad at the 2022 World Cup, scoring once.

In Qatar, Fernandez was one of the revelations of the tournament, appearing in all seven of Argentina's matches en route to triumph and winning the FIFA Young Player Award given to the tournament's best player aged 21 or younger.

Schmidt praised the way Fernandez reacted to the Chelsea interest.

"The important thing is how the player and the club deal with the situation," Schmidt said. "It was all very open and sincere. I never had any doubts about his character, personality and attitude. An extraordinary player who loves to play football and for Benfica."

Along with Chelsea, Fernandez is believed to be of interest to Liverpool, but no formal approach was made for the player who has a release clause thought to be in the neighbourhood of £105 million.