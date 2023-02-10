The veteran presence on the Chelsea backline is sticking around for an extra year.

The Blues announced a one-year extension for centre-back Thiago Silva that will take the Brazil defender through the 2024 season.

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues," Silva said in a statement. "When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."

Silva, 38, originally came to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons in the French capital.

He's made 74 league appearances for the club over three seasons and was instrumental in the Blues' capture of the 2021 Champions League title.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Silva has also spent time at Milan where he won a Serie A title in 2011.

Internationally, Silva has been capped 113 times by the Selecao and has gone to four World Cups, including the most recent in Qatar.