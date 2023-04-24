Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way back to London and the Premier League.

Guillem Balague reports the former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton boss is in advanced talks to become manager of Chelsea.

The Blues have been without a permanent manager since the dismissal of Graham Potter earlier this month after only nine months at the post.

Pochettino, 51, has been without a job since being fired by Paris Saint-Germain last July. The former Argentina international spent seven years in England, including five at Spurs, leading the club to their first Champions League Final in 2019.

At PSG, Pochettino managed the team to both a Ligue 1 title and a Coupe de France, but couldn't get them over the hump in the Champions League and a lack of success there was what ultimately cost him his job.

Pochettino had initially been linked with a return to Spurs upon the departure of Antonio Conte in March, but a reunion never materialized.

With seven matches remaining in the season, the Blues currently sit in 11th in the Premier League on 39 points and have former manager Frank Lampard at the helm in an interim role.

The team returns to action on Wednesday when they host Brentford.