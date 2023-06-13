Women's Super League champions Chelsea are in talks with England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, reports BBC Sport's Emma Sanders.

Hampton, 22, was just named in the Lionesses squad for next month's Women's World Cup and has rejected overtures for a new deal from Aston Villa.

A native of Birmingham, Hampton joined Villa from crosstown rivals Birmingham City in 2021. She's made 35 league appearances over two seasons for the team.

Internationally, Hampton has been capped twice by England and was an unused substitute during the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph.

England is set to compete in Group D in Australia and New Zealand alongside China, Haiti and Denmark.