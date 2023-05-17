The Canadian contingent in London could be about to grow.

The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella reports Chelsea is interested in signing Toronto's Ashley Lawrence on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Should the 27-year-old defender head to the Blues, she would join CanWNT teammates Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming.

Chelsea is looking for reinforcements with the expected departure of Sweden duo Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson to Bayern Munich.

Lawrence is in her seventh season at PSG, having made 174 appearances across all competitions, including 18 in the league this season. In her time in France, Lawrence has won a Division 1 Feminine title in 2021 and a pair of Coupes de France. Her PSG team were Champions League runners-up in 2017.

Internationally, Lawrence has been capped 117 times since her senior debut in 2013. With Canada, Lawrence has won a pair of Olympic medals - a bronze at Rio 2016 and gold at Tokyo 2020.

But Kinsella notes Lawrence's arrival at Chelsea is far from a sure bet. She's expected to have a number of interested suitors with Bayern and Chelsea said to be keen on the West Virginia product.