Joao Felix is headed to Stamford Bridge, but not permanently.

Fabrizio Romano reports there will be no buy option in the 23-year-old Portugal forward's loan move to Chelsea from Atletico.

Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are now exchanging and signing documents for João Félix deal. No buy option included, confirmed. 🔵📄 #CFC



João, in London today with family and agents to undergo medical tests then sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/iADyYrxgg1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

The deal is expected to be concluded later on Tuesday when Felix completes a medical.

A native of Viseu, Felix is in his fourth season at Atleti after a £113 million move from Benfica. In 14 La Liga appearances this season, Felix has four goals.

Internationally, Felix has been capped 28 times by Portugal and scored a goal and set up two more at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and Manchester United were also believed to have interest in the player, but were put off by Atleti's financial demands.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the league, 19 points behind the Gunners and 10 adrift of the Red Devils for the final Champions League place.