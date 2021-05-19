Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former England midfielder and Netherlands forward were revealed as the fifth and six members of the hall's inaugural class on Wednesday.

The pair joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona in the class.

"As a young lad I remember just wanting to make it in to the West Ham team, and looking up to players like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, so to be mentioned in the same bracket as them is a real honour," Lampard said in a statement.

The East London native spent 20 seasons in the Prem with West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It was at Stamford Bridge where Lampard saw his greatest success. In his 13 seasons with the Blues, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the 2013 Europa League title and the 2012 Champions League title.

Individually, Lampard was included in the PFA Team of the Year three times and was named the 2004-2005 Premier League Player of the Season.

Lampard's 609 appearances in the Premier League are third-most all-time and his 177 goals are fifth-most in league history.

Internationally, Lampard was capped 106 times by the Three Lions.

Bergkamp spent 11 seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal after signing from Inter in 1995.

"I'm extremely proud if people say that I was one of the first foreign players who added something to the English game," Bergkamp said in a statement. "The Premier League most definitely made me a better player. From the moment I arrived in England I've embraced the English mentality and passion for football, it suited me and my style of play. Playing every game against good and tough opponents meant I improved all the time. I've enjoyed every minute of it."

A native of Amsterdam and a product of the Ajax academy, Bergkamp made 315 league appearances for the Gunners and scored 87 goals.

With Arsenal, Bergkamp won three Premier League titles, including one as a member of Arsene Wenger's iconic "Invincibles" side that went undefeated in the 2003-2004 season. Bergkamp also won four FA Cups in his time with the club.

Internationally, Bergkamp was capped 79 times by the Oranje.