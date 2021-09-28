Even as midfielder N'Golo Kante came back with a positive COVID test on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says it's not up to him to tell his players to get vaccinated.

France international Kante will now miss Wednesday's Champions League date with Juventus, as well as Saturday's Premier League match with Southampton. The 30-year-old Paris native is set to go into isolation for 10 days.

Still, while he stresses the importance of it, Tuchel believes he can't make getting vaccinated incumbent on anybody.

"Do I have the right to say it? I'm not so sure," Tuchel said. "It is a serious question, vaccinations seems to be a proper protection - I am vaccinated but I don't see myself in the position to speak out on recommendations."

The German said he didn't know what the vaccination rate on his squad was.

"We are a reflection of society, the players are adults and they have a free choice," Tuchel said. "We should accept it. This is more or less all I can say. I know the situation is far from over. It makes you very aware it is not over."

The defending Champions League winners, the Blues opened up their campaign on Matchday 1 with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge over Zenit.

The team will also be without the services of United States midfielder Christian Pulisic and England duo Mason Mount and Reece James in Torino.

The Bianconeri are coming off of a 3-0 victory over Malmo in their opening Champions League match.