Wesley Fofana's season could be over before it even began.

Chelsea announced Tuesday that the 22-year-old France defender has undergone ACL reconstruction surgery.

The Blues made the announcement ahead of a preseason trip to the United States.

Fofana signed for Chelsea last summer in a £75 million move from Leicester City. He made 20 appearances across all competitions last season.

Internationally, Fofana made his senior debut for Les Bleus in a 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar last month.

Chelsea opens their 2023-2024 season on August 13 at home to Liverpool.