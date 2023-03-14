Sam Kerr has already won three Women's Super League titles and a pair of FA Cups in her time with Chelsea and hopes that run will continue.

The 29-year-old Australia forward says she wants to stay at the club as long as she can.

"Hopefully, I stay here as long as I can and, hopefully, there's a lot more goals and a lot more games and we go from there," Kerr told BBC Radio London in an interview on Tuesday.

The Perth-area native has one year remaining on her current deal.

Kerr scored the lone goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday that put the Blues back atop the table by two points and with a game in hand.

In 99 appearances across all competitions in four seasons with the Blues since a move from Chicago Red Stars.

Kerr credits her form to her relationship with Blues manager Emma Hayes.

"I have a special relationship with Emma, she gets the best out of me as you can tell in the last two years - if you're listening Emma sign me up," Kerr said.

Internationally, Kerr has been capped 119 times by the Matildas and her 62 goals are the most in the history of the program.