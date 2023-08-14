It's going to be two-for-two for Chelsea in beating Liverpool in the transfer market.

A day after sealing the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a British-record £115 million deal, the Blues are set to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton, reports The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The deal is expected to be in the neighbourhood of £50 million plus add-ons, a bid that was matched by Jurgen Klopp's side, but the player preferred Chelsea.

A native of Brussels, Lavia joined the Manchester City academy from Anderlecht in 2020. He made his senior debut for City in September of 2021 in a League Cup match. Lavia joined Saints last summer and made 34 appearances across all competitions in 2022-2023, scoring once.

Lavia received his first senior cap for Belgium in March of 2023.

Liverpool remains searching for a replacement for Fabinho, who was sold to Saudi side Al-Ittihad earlier in August.