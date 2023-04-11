Ben Chilwell will be sticking around at Stamford Bridge a little longer.

Chelsea announced a contract extension for the England left-back on Tuesday that will take him through the 2026-2027 season.

Chilwell, 26, joined the Blues in 2020 in a £45 million move from Leicester City.

"I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here," Chilwell said in a statement. "I'm very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract. We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

A native of Milton Keynes, Chilwell has made 80 appearances for the Blues across three seasons in all competitions, including 53 in the Premier League.

Chilwell was a member of Chelsea's Champions League-winning side in 2021.

Internationally, Chilwell has been capped 18 times by the Three Lions, but missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to injury,