The protracted Moises Caicedo transfer saga is finally over.

Chelsea signed the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder from Brighton for £115 million, a new British record.

It’s only ever been Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/LCYf6A2BQr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2023

Caicedo heads to Stamford Bridge on an eight-year deal.

"I am so happy to join Chelsea!" Caicedo said in a statement. "I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team."

The Blues emerged victorious in a battle for the player with Liverpool, who had agreed a £111 million fee for Caicedo on Friday. Caicedo made it clear that he only intended to sign for Chelsea.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time," Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

A native of Santo Domingo, Caicedo joined the Seagulls in February of 2021 from Ecuadoran side Independiente del Valle. He made his Brighton debut that summer in a League Cup match with Cardiff City. Following a six-month loan to Belgian side Beerschot, he returned to the Amex in January of 2022 before breaking out in his first full season in England.

In 2022-2023, Caicedo made 43 appearances in all competitions for Brighton and caught the eye of many of Europe's top sides, finding admirers at Arsenal and Manchester United among other clubs.

Internationally, Caicedo has been capped 32 times by Ecuador and was a standout performer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall.

After a season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, Chelsea visits West Ham on Saturday.