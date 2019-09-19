Chelsea tied up Callum Hudson-Odoi's future on Thursday, signing the England winger to a five-year extension that will keep the 18-year-old with the Blues through 2024.

Currently out of action with an Achilles injury, Hudson-Odoi has been with the club since he was eight and made his senior debut in 2017.

"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well," the London native said in a statement. "As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."

Hudson-Odoi made 24 appearances across all competitions last year for the Blues, scoring five times, before his season was cut short with the Achilles injury.

"I have seen Callum come through and he’s a fantastic talent," said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. ‘"He is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity in front of him now. There are things as a young player that he will want to improve but he can be central to this team and for England. I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward and I want to improve him as a player. Callum can show, right here at Chelsea, the club he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player because I truly believe that."

Hudson-Odoi received his first two England caps earlier this year and became the youngest-ever England player to make his debut in a competitive fixture.