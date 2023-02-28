Losses are piling up at Stamford Bridge and now so are injuries.

Chelsea announced Tuesday defender Thiago Silva is set to miss time with ligament damage in his knee.

The 38-year-old Silva picked up the injury in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

"Silva will now work closely with the club's medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible," the team said in a statement.

While no timeframe on a recovery has been given, the Brazil international will assuredly miss Saturday's Premier League date with Leeds and next week's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund in which the Blues trail 1-0 on aggregate.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Silva is in his third season with Chelsea having arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. He's made 26 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Silva has been capped 113 times by the Selecao and was a member of the Brazil squad that went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the table on 31 points and trail Spurs by 14 points for the final Champions League place.