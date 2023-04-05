A familiar face will succeed Graham Potter in the Chelsea dugout.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Frank Lampard will return to Stamford Bridge as caretaker manager for the remainder of the season with Ashley Cole among those on his coaching staff.

🚨 Chelsea have reached agreement in principle to install Frank Lampard as interim head coach until end of season. 44yo #CFC legend to be joined by assistants Ashley Cole, Joe Edwards, Chris Jones. Process for permanent appointment continues @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WXZ3aiZnnW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 5, 2023

Potter was fired on Sunday, following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, after only nine months on the job.

Lampard, 44, spent 13 seasons with the Blues as a player, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the 2012 Champions League and 2013 Europa League titles.

While his time with Chelsea as a player was filled with silverware, his spell as manager was less successful. Lampard was fired in January of 2021, 18 months into his tenure. He posted a mark of 44-17-23 and led the team to a fourth-place Premier League finish in his only full season in charge.

Upon his dismissal by the Blues, Lampard spent parts of three seasons at Everton, fired this past January.

Chelsea sits on 39 points, 11th in the table. They are five points behind Aston Villa for the final European place.

The Blues return to action on Saturday with a visit to Wolves.