CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach Sunday, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with head coach Matt Nagy.

Castillo last worked as Buffalo's offensive line coach and run game co-ordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive co-ordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants.

Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.