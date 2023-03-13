The Chicago Bears have signed two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, and guard Nate Davis on Monday, per reports.

A big splash: The #Bears are signing star LB Tremaine Edmunds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Edmunds agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. It is the fourth-largest contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. Davis' deal is for three years.

Edmunds, 24, played in 13 games last season for the Bills, where he recorded 66 solo tackles, one sack and one interception. He was drafted 16th overall by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, and has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the team.

Davis started 12 games for the Tennessee Titans last season at right guard, and has started 54 games of a possible 66 since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Tennessee.

The deals continue a busy week for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as he recently agreed to trade the first overall pick in this year's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a haul of draft picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.