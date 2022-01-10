The Chicago Bears have fired Matt Nagy after finishing the 2021 season with a disappointing 6-11 record, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bears also fired general manager Ryan Pace, according to Schefter.

Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Bears fired Ryan Pace, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Nagy won the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2018 after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and their first playoff appearance in eight years. Over his four-year tenure, the Bears went 34-31.

Chicago reached the playoffs twice in Nagy’s four years, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and the New Orleans Saints in 2020, both in the wild-card round.

Nagy, 43, came to the Bears with a reputation as an offensive coach, having served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17. But the Bears have struggled on that side of the ball over the past three years, ranking 29th, 22nd, and 26th in total points since the 2019 season.

In addition to a struggling offence, Nagy has been criticized for his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears have made the playoffs just three times in 15 seasons since losing Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts.