Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy was on the sidelines for the Bears' 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Nagy must return two negative tests 24 hours apart before he can rejoin the team. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run the team meetings during Nagy's absence.

The Bears (3-4) are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) this week on Sunday.