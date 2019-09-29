Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has left the game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a left shoulder injury.

A scrambling Trubisky was hurt on the game's opening possession. Danielle Hunter dragged him down and the quarterback's arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota recovered the fumble, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.

Trubisky headed to the sideline and walked to the locker room a few minutes later. Chase Daniel came on and connected with Tarik Cohen on a 10-yard touchdown to complete a 14-play drive.

The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017, Trubisky threw for his first three touchdowns in a win at Washington on Monday night after struggling in the first two games.