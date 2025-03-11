NFL free agency is underway and it’s fascinating to watch.

All 32 NFL teams are working off a different script.

Each team’s approach to the free agency period must be assessed individually, tailored to its unique roster needs and strategic priorities.

After Day 1 of the NFL free agency period, two teams have emerged as the standout winners.

The Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

Both teams have first-year head coaches in Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel.

Both teams didn’t waste any time addressing their biggest weaknesses on the first day of free agency.

The Bears are +3500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The Patriots are further down that list at +7500.

While both teams are considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs this upcoming season, it will be interesting to see whether that sentiment changes over the coming months as both teams attempt to upgrade in free agency and the NFL Draft.

The fact that these are two iconic franchises guided by two new visions makes their situations that much more fascinating to monitor.

With young franchise quarterbacks already in place, it will be a defining offseason for both organizations.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday March 11th, 2025.

Bears, Patriots Among Early NFL Free Agency Winners

The Bears and Patriots are two iconic franchises with several similarities.

Both organizations are coming off disappointing seasons that resulted in firing their head coaches.

Both organizations believe they found the right head coach to turn things around in Johnson and Vrabel.

Both organizations are leaning on second-year QBs with high ceilings in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

In Chicago, the key priority for Johnson was to upgrade the offensive line after Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie – tied for third-most by any NFL quarterback since the stat was first tracked all the way back in 1963.

The Bears have completely overhauled the interior of their offensive line in less than a week with the additions of centre Drew Dalman, guard Joe Thuney, and guard Jonah Jackson.

They also bolstered their defensive line with the addition of Grady Jarrett.

Chicago is down to +3500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The Bears are still outside the top 10 choices to win it all, but it’s notable that they have shorter odds than the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and even the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

As for New England, Vrabel’s focus has been on the defensive side of the football with the additions of Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and Carlton Davis.

The Patriots also added tackle Morgan Moses and wide receiver Mack Hollins on the offensive side of the ball.

Considering they have gone five straight seasons without a 1,000-yard receiver, it won’t be a surprise if New England targets another veteran wideout in free agency or via trade.

The Patriots are +7500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Only eight NFL teams have longer odds to win it all than New England.

With the Patriots still trying to recover in the post-Tom Brady era, and the Bears desperate to end a run of mediocrity, it will be fascinating to watch both rebuilds unfold this offseason.

At the very least, they are certainly off to good starts among the early winners in NFL free agency.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday Night

It was a disappointing start to the week as the best bets went 1-2 in Monday’s Morning Coffee column.

Turning the page this morning, I’ll lock in a pair of best bets for tonight.

First up, I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Brady Tkachuk to record 1+ point and Ottawa +1.5 on the alt spread at -118 at FanDuel.

Tkachuk has registered 1+ point in all five games since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He scored a goal and had four shots in the first meeting between these teams back in November – a 5-4 loss in overtime.

The Senators will be tested less than 24 hours after a narrow 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

I’ll bank on their captain to give them a shot to record at least a point as a small favourite on the road.

Next up, I’ll take the Winnipeg Jets to beat the New York Rangers in regulation at -110.

The Rangers are coming off a couple of terrible losses to the Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now they must travel to face the Vezina Trophy favourite in Connor Hellebuyck and a Jets team that is a remarkable 23-5-4 on home ice this season.

I’ll take the Jets at -110 to win in regulation.

Finally, give me an SGP with Jack Eichel 1+ point and the Vegas Golden Knights to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in regulation at -102.

Eichel was robbed twice when these teams met on Friday, but he still registered an assist as the Golden Knights won that game 4-0.

He should be able to find the score sheet in another Vegas win tonight.

I also bet Eichel anytime goal at +140.

Hopefully, we can go 3-0 with our best bets tonight.

Have a great day, everyone!