Bears RB Montgomery suffers groin strain
Chicago Bears' starting running back David Montgomery suffered a groin strain in practice Wednesday, according to head coach Matt Nagy. Montgomery is undergoing testing.
Several false positive COVID-19 tests revealed from same NFL laboratory
The Bears clarified Montgomery was not carted off the field but rather walked off the field on his own.
The 2019 third-rounder appeared in all 16 games with eight starts for the Bears last season. Montgomery finished his rookie campaign with 889 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.