Chicago Bears' starting running back David Montgomery suffered a groin strain in practice Wednesday, according to head coach Matt Nagy. Montgomery is undergoing testing.

Updated: Bears’ HC Matt Nagy said RB David Montgomery suffered a groin strain, and he is undergoing further testing. Team said he was not carted off, he walked off the field on his own. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

The Bears clarified Montgomery was not carted off the field but rather walked off the field on his own.

The 2019 third-rounder appeared in all 16 games with eight starts for the Bears last season. Montgomery finished his rookie campaign with 889 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.