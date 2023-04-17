LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears re-signed receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract on Monday.

Pettis had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards, last season — his first in Chicago. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards.

Pettis has 71 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in five seasons with San Francisco, the New York Giants and Chicago. He has returned 31 punts for 204 yards.

___

